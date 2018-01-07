Robinson (ankle) returned to practice Sunday, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.

Sunday marks the first time that Robinson has been able to participate in practice since undergoing ankle surgery in mid-October. Though he remains without a firm return date, Robinson did state that he's making good progress and is currently ahead of schedule. He'll likely need to get a handful of practices under his belt before he's cleared to return to live action.

