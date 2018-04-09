Robinson produced 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 victory over Charlotte.

Robinson saw a bump in playing time as the Pacers limited the starters. He has shown the ability to score the basketball when afforded the opportunity, but this is merely a mirage brought on by resting players. Feel free to stream him for the final game of the regular season but assume nothing and set your expectations low.