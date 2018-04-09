Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Scores 13 points in 23 minutes
Robinson produced 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 victory over Charlotte.
Robinson saw a bump in playing time as the Pacers limited the starters. He has shown the ability to score the basketball when afforded the opportunity, but this is merely a mirage brought on by resting players. Feel free to stream him for the final game of the regular season but assume nothing and set your expectations low.
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Emerges as unlikely scoring leader for Pacers in loss•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Swipes two steals in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Plays 19 minutes in win over Hawks•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will play 5-to-10 minutes Friday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will make return Friday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Likely out through All-Star break•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....