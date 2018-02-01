Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Set to begin rehab assignment
The Pacers assigned Robinson to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment.
Robinson, who has been sidelined all season after undergoing left ankle surgery in October, looks as though he's finally inching closer to making his 2017-18 debut with the Pacers. He'll be available to play for the Mad Ants in their game Thursday against the Wisconsin Herd, though it's likely the 24-year-old's minutes will be monitored carefully. Pacers head coach Nate McMillan suggested about a week earlier that it all goes according to plan, Robinson could suit up for Indiana shortly before the All-Star break.
