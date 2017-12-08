Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Sheds walking boot
Robinson (ankle) has shed his walking boot and was seen taking low-intensity jumpers after practice, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.
Robinson is still likely more than a month away from returning, but he's been progressing as expected. It's unclear how he'll fit into the Pacers rotation once he's healthy, especially with the team's backcourt playing above expectation. But, that conversation is still relatively far off.
