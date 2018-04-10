Robinson will enter the starting five for Tuesday's matchup with the Hornets, freelance journalist Mark Montieth reports.

With the Pacers locked into their spot in the playoffs, they'll rest a few usual starters in the regular-season finale, including Thad Young, Bojan Bogdanovic and Victor Oladipo (foot). As a result, the Pacers are calling on Robinson to slot in as a replacement on the wing, which could mean a slight uptick in his usage. Robinson played a season-high 24 minutes during Sunday's game, posting 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. A similar workload can likely be expected for Robinson on Tuesday despite getting the promotion to the top unit.