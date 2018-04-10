Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Starting Tuesday
Robinson will enter the starting five for Tuesday's matchup with the Hornets, freelance journalist Mark Montieth reports.
With the Pacers locked into their spot in the playoffs, they'll rest a few usual starters in the regular-season finale, including Thad Young, Bojan Bogdanovic and Victor Oladipo (foot). As a result, the Pacers are calling on Robinson to slot in as a replacement on the wing, which could mean a slight uptick in his usage. Robinson played a season-high 24 minutes during Sunday's game, posting 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. A similar workload can likely be expected for Robinson on Tuesday despite getting the promotion to the top unit.
