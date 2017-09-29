Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Suffers lower leg injury Friday
Robinson suffered a lower left leg injury during Friday's practice.
Details on the injury are still unclear, but should get sorted out once the medical staff looks things over. Until more information emerges, he should be considered day-to-day.
