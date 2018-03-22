Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Swipes two steals in Wednesday's loss
Robinson recorded two points (2-2 FT), two steals, and one rebound in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 96-92 loss to the Pelicans.
Robinson was a healthy scratch during Monday's win over the Lakers -- otherwise he has seen double-digit minutes in all 13 of his appearances this season. Still, Robinson saw 19 and 21 minutes respectively in his first two tilts of the campaign, but has earned more than 14 minutes just once since.
