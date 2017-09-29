Pacers' Glenn Robinson: To undergo X-rays
Robinson (lower leg) will undergo X-rays to help determine the severity of his injury.
It appears Robinson is feeling pain significant enough to warrant an X-ray. More specifics should emerge after the conclusion of the procedure.
