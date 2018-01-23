Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Unlikely to play before All-Star break
Coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday there is a small chance Robinson (ankle) plays before the All-Star break, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.
While Robinson has returned to practice with the team, it looks like the Pacers are going to remain extra cautious with him heading into the second half of the season. However, this does likely mean that Robinson should return to the floor sometime in February once he gets his conditioning in order.
