Robinson (ankle) will make his return during Friday's contest against the Hawks.

Robinson has yet to play for the Pacers this season following ankle surgery in October, though has appeared in two G-League games, where he averaged 30.4 minutes. It's hard to gauge his place on the depth chart considering the Pacers' established rotation, but his return could cut into the workloads of Lance Stephenson and Bojan Bogdanovich. Last season, the wing averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds across 20.7 minutes per game.