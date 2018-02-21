Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will make return Friday
Robinson (ankle) will make his return during Friday's contest against the Hawks.
Robinson has yet to play for the Pacers this season following ankle surgery in October, though has appeared in two G-League games, where he averaged 30.4 minutes. It's hard to gauge his place on the depth chart considering the Pacers' established rotation, but his return could cut into the workloads of Lance Stephenson and Bojan Bogdanovich. Last season, the wing averaged 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds across 20.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Likely out through All-Star break•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: 'Not quite ready' to play•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Plays second G-League game•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Rehabbing in G-League•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...