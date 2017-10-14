Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will miss 3-to-4 months after surgery
Robinson (ankle) is expected to be sidelined 3-to-4 months after undergoing surgery Friday, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It was originally reported that Robinson would be looking at a mid-December return, but this new time table calls for a longer recovery. It is a tough break for Robinson, who was slated for a larger role following the departure of Paul George to the Thunder. Fellow small forward Bojan Bogdanovic figures to benefit the most while the 23-year-old is sidelined. Expect Robinson's status to be updated while he progresses through his recovery.
