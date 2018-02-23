Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will play 5-to-10 minutes Friday
Robinson will play 5-to-10 minutes in Friday's game against the Hawks.
This will be Robinson's first on-court action with the Pacers since having ankle surgery in October, so it's not too surprising that coach Nate McMilan will ease him back into his rotation. Robinson has played a total of 61 minutes in two G-League games, however, so his conditioning should be pretty well in order. Once Robinson is able to get back into the swing of things in the big leagues, he should start to become a crucial member of Indiana's rotation heading into the postseason.
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will make return Friday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Likely out through All-Star break•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: 'Not quite ready' to play•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Plays second G-League game•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...