Robinson will play 5-to-10 minutes in Friday's game against the Hawks.

This will be Robinson's first on-court action with the Pacers since having ankle surgery in October, so it's not too surprising that coach Nate McMilan will ease him back into his rotation. Robinson has played a total of 61 minutes in two G-League games, however, so his conditioning should be pretty well in order. Once Robinson is able to get back into the swing of things in the big leagues, he should start to become a crucial member of Indiana's rotation heading into the postseason.