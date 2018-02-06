Robinson (ankle) will not play during Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans.

Robinson was listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards before eventually being deemed "not quite ready" to play. Though he's been ruled out more than 24 hours in advance for Wednesday's game, he appeared in two G-League contests over the weekend, suggesting he's close to a return. With Darren Collison (knee) ruled out 2-to-3 weeks, Robinson's return will help provide the team with some backcourt depth.