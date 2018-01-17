Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Robinson took part in his first practice Sunday since undergoing ankle surgery in mid-October, but the Pacers are going to continue to remain cautious and hold him out once again Thursday. Coach Nate McMillan will likely want Robinson to go through a handful of practices to see how the ankle responds before giving a clear timetable for a return, so he should continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Robinson's next two opportunities to take the floor will be Friday against the Lakers or Sunday vs. the Spurs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories