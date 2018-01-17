Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Robinson took part in his first practice Sunday since undergoing ankle surgery in mid-October, but the Pacers are going to continue to remain cautious and hold him out once again Thursday. Coach Nate McMillan will likely want Robinson to go through a handful of practices to see how the ankle responds before giving a clear timetable for a return, so he should continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Robinson's next two opportunities to take the floor will be Friday against the Lakers or Sunday vs. the Spurs.