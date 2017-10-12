Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will undergo ankle surgery, out until mid-December
Robinson will undergo surgery on his left ankle and is expected to be sidelined until mid-December, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It was reported at the end of September that Robinson was expected to miss two months after suffering a severely sprained ankle, so the surgery merely tacks on an additional two weeks or so to the original timetable. Still, it's a tough blow for Robinson, who was slated to see a larger role following the departure of Paul George to the Thunder. With Robinson likely to miss roughly the first 30 games of the season, that should allow Bojan Bogdanovic to start and see a 30-minute workload, while Lance Stephenson should also benefit with more time on the wing. Look for Robinson's status to be updated as he progresses through his recovery.
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Out two months with severely sprained ankle•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: To undergo X-rays•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Suffers lower leg injury Friday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Logs nine minutes in Game 2•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will be available for Game 2•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Expected to play in Game 2•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...