Robinson will undergo surgery on his left ankle and is expected to be sidelined until mid-December, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It was reported at the end of September that Robinson was expected to miss two months after suffering a severely sprained ankle, so the surgery merely tacks on an additional two weeks or so to the original timetable. Still, it's a tough blow for Robinson, who was slated to see a larger role following the departure of Paul George to the Thunder. With Robinson likely to miss roughly the first 30 games of the season, that should allow Bojan Bogdanovic to start and see a 30-minute workload, while Lance Stephenson should also benefit with more time on the wing. Look for Robinson's status to be updated as he progresses through his recovery.