Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Assigned to Fort Wayne
Bitadze was assigned to Fort Wayne prior to Saturday's game against Erie, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Bitadze will head to the G League in order to get additional reps. When he's played, the rookie center's been solid, however, he hasn't seen more than 10 minutes in a game since November 27th as Domanatas Sabonis and Myles Turner continue to dominate frontcourt touches.
