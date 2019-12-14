Play

Bitadze was assigned to Fort Wayne prior to Saturday's game against Erie, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Bitadze will head to the G League in order to get additional reps. When he's played, the rookie center's been solid, however, he hasn't seen more than 10 minutes in a game since November 27th as Domanatas Sabonis and Myles Turner continue to dominate frontcourt touches.

