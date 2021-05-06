Bitadze (ankle) will be available for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Bitadze missed a string of seven games from April 21 through May 3, but he was able to return Wednesday night against the Kings. In 21 minutes of action off the bench, Bitadze finished with five points, six boards, two assists and two blocks, though his night was marred by a verbal altercation with an assistant coach. It remains to be seen if his workload will be impacted, but given that Indiana is shorthanded once again, the Pacers may need all of the healthy bodies they can get.