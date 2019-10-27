Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Available to return Saturday
Bitadze could play in the second half of Saturday's game at Cleveland if necessary, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
According to Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana, Bitadze was battling some right knee soreness during the first half, but he came out of halftime and participated in warmups. It remains to be seen whether the 20-year-old actually retakes the court after playing four minutes before suffering the injury.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.