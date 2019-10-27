Bitadze could play in the second half of Saturday's game at Cleveland if necessary, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

According to Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana, Bitadze was battling some right knee soreness during the first half, but he came out of halftime and participated in warmups. It remains to be seen whether the 20-year-old actually retakes the court after playing four minutes before suffering the injury.

