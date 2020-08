Bitadze will be available for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Bitadze missed the first two seeding games while working back from a knee injury, but he's been cleared to make his debut -- should the Pacers need him -- off the bench Tuesday night. The rookie will likely face some initial limitations, but he could eventually step into a slightly increased role in the absence of Domantas Sabonis (foot).