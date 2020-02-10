Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Back with Pacers
Bitadze was recalled by the Pacers ahead of Monday's tilt with the Nets.
Despite flashing upside when given minutes, it's been difficult for Bitadze to crack the Pacers' frontcourt rotation that' jammed with talent. For that reason, he's been limited to just 8.6 minutes per game across 42 appearances this season.
