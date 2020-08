Bitadze (knee) will be available for Thursday's game against the Suns, and coach Nate McMillan will "try to get him minutes," J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Bitadze will be active for the second game in a row, though he didn't see action the first time around. Coach McMillan seems likely to try out Bitadze as the backup five Thursday, however. With Domantas Sabonis (foot) sidelined, that's a spot in the frontcourt that needs some help.