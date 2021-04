Bitadze totaled seven points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and five blocks in a 109-94 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

With Damantas Sabonis (back) and Myles Turner (toe) out of the lineup, Bitadze got his second start of the season. The center matched a season-high block total but was not efficient on his offensive opportunities. Bitadze has picked up a defensive stat in eight consecutive games and averaged 6.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 assists over that stretch.