Bitadze recorded four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls.

The 21-year-old got some extra run tonight with Domantas Sabonis (ankle) unavailable and Myles Turner leaving Tuesday's game with a left ankle sprain. If both Sabonis and Turner are held out of the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday versus Minnesota, Bitadze could see ample playing time as Indiana's only healthy big man. The second-year center has proven to be a consistent shot-blocker and rebounder when given the minutes.