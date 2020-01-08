Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Called up from G League
The Pacers recalled Bitadze from the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.
Both Bitadze and second-year big man Alize Johnson are back with the parent club in advance of Wednesday's game versus the Heat after the duo suited up for the Mad Ants' 121-115 loss Tuesday to the Wisconsin Herd. Bitadze notched a double-double in the contest, finishing with 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 39 minutes.
