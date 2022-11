Bitadze finished with one block over two minutes during Friday's 99-91 victory over the Rockets.

Bitadze made a rare appearance in the win, seeing action for just the second time in the last six games. With the Pacers running a healthy frontcourt rotation, Bitadze is simply on the outside looking in when it comes to rotation minutes. Unless injuries clear the path to more playing time, Bitadze can be safely left on the waiver wire.