Bitadze (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't see the floor in Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Thunder.

Bitadze is buried on the depth chart behind Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. The rookie big man has combined to play just 12 minutes across his last three appearances, and he went scoreless in each of those matchups. Unless an injury takes place it's tough to imagine Bitadze holding much fantasy value.