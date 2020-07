Bitadze (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Bitadze is dealing with a soft-tissue injury, but it's not clear what the exact issue is. Regardless, he was held out of the second practice in a row Tuesday. Until further notice, it seems like his participation in the Pacers' first seeding game, Aug. 1 against the 76ers, might be in jeopardy.