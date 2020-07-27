Bitadze (knee) is expected to remain out for "a couple of weeks," per Pacers coach Nate McMillan, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

A sore knee sidelined the rookie for the Pacers' most recent scrimmage, and he's now on course to miss most, if not all, of the team's seeding games, which begin Saturday against Philadelphia. Bitadze was not a major factor in the rotation for much of the regular season, but he likely would've been in line for increased minutes in the expected absence of Domantas Sabonis (foot), who's currently away from the team while seeking treatment.