Bitadze tallied 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist during Friday's loss to Charlotte.

Bitadze nearly finished with a double-double across 11 minutes, as the center grabbed a new season high off the glass while reaching double figures offensively for a third time this season. Bitadze has appeared in 27 contests with the Pacers and is averaging career highs in just about every major statistical category including points, rebounds, blocks and three-point shooting percentage.