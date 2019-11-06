Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Four more rejections in OT loss
Bitadze scored six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 32 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 122-120 overtime loss to the Hornets.
Getting another start with both Myles Turner (ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (calf) sidelined, Bitadze fouled out for the second straight game but also racked up four blocks for the third straight contest while recording double-digit boards for the second time in that stretch. The 20-year-old rookie isn't yet a consistent offensive force, but his length and athleticism are quickly proving to be assets on the defensive end.
