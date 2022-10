Bitadze (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's preseason opener versus the Hornets.

Bitadze was reportedly close to full health to open training camp, so it's no surprise he's ready to go with another week-plus of recovery time under his belt. The big man figures to log some minutes Wednesday and should remain part of the club's rotation in 2022-23. His expected workload could expand if Myles Turner gets traded.