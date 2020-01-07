Bitadze was assigned Tuesday to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Bitadze will suit up Tuesday in the Mad Ants' matchup with the Wisconsin Herd before likely rejoining the Pacers ahead of Wednesday's home date with the Heat. The rookie first-round pick has seen limited action behind Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis at the NBA level of late, playing no more than nine minutes in any of the Pacers' last 20 contests.