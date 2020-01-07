Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Heads to G League
Bitadze was assigned Tuesday to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Bitadze will suit up Tuesday in the Mad Ants' matchup with the Wisconsin Herd before likely rejoining the Pacers ahead of Wednesday's home date with the Heat. The rookie first-round pick has seen limited action behind Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis at the NBA level of late, playing no more than nine minutes in any of the Pacers' last 20 contests.
More News
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Just four minutes Friday•
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Plays eight minutes in blowout loss•
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Recalled by parent club•
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Assigned to Fort Wayne•
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Doesn't get any time versus Thunder•
-
Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Minutes drop as Turner returns•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...