Bitadze scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt) to go along with five assists, three rebound, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Bitadze saw a season-high 25 minutes due to the absence of both Myles Turner (ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (ankle). As could be expected, he dropped a season-best 14 points and managed double-digit assists for only the third time on the campaign. It remains unclear how long both Turner and Sabonis will be sidelined, though Bitadze has the skillset to be a solid fantasy contributor across most categories so long as he sees an uptick in minutes.