Bitadze registered no stats in four minutes during Friday's 113-112 loss to Miami.

Bitadze played just four minutes Friday, failing to trouble the scorer at all. After a short period of relevance earlier in the season, Bitadze has basically fallen out of the rotation. If at any time he is able to carve out meaningful minutes, Bitadze is really only a blocks streamer in most competitive formats.

