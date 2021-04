Bitadze is listed as questionable Wednesday against the Thunder due to a sprained left ankle.

Bitadze picked up the injury during Monday's loss to the Spurs, which he started and played 23 minutes with Myles Turner (toe) and Domantas Sabonis (back) sidelined. Both big men have already been ruled out of Wednesday's game, so if Bitadze is ultimately cleared to play, he'll likely be in line for another start.