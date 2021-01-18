Bitadze (ankle) played 16 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 129-96 loss to the Clippers, finishing with five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one block.

Bitadze was active for the first time all season after sitting out the Pacers' first 12 games with a right ankle sprain. He was able to claim a spot in head coach Nate Bjorkgren's rotation in the blowout loss, working as the backup center behind Domantas Sabonis while Myles Turner (hand) was sidelined. Turner's status for the upcoming week isn't yet known, so Bitadze could once again fill a spot in the second unit in the Pacers' next game Wednesday versus the Mavericks.