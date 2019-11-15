Pacers' Goga Bitadze: May face minutes restriction
Bitadze (concussion) is available to play Friday against the Rockets but may see limited minutes, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
The 20-year-old cleared the concussion protocol Thursday which allows him to suit up, but the team may ease Bitadze back into action since he hasn't done much on the court since suffering the injury Nov. 6. The Pacers still have plenty of frontcourt minutes to fill with Myles Turner (ankle) sidelined).
