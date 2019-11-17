Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Minutes drop as Turner returns
Bitadze played 12 minutes Saturday in the Pacers' 102-83 loss to the Bucks, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound.
After passing through the NBA's concussion protocol, Bitadze returned from a three-game absence in Friday's loss to Houston, stepping in as the backup to starting center Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis slid over to power forward in the second half of the back-to-back set, but Bitadze saw his playing time take a hit with Myles Turner (ankle) re-entering the lineup at center after missing the previous eight contests. Assuming Turner came out of Saturday's game free of setbacks, Bitadze's role may become more marginalized moving forward now that he's a clear third option in the frontcourt.
