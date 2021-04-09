Bitadze isn't starting Friday's game against the Magic.
Bitadze got his first start of the season Wednesday, but he'll return to a bench role with Domantas Sabonis back in action. However, Bitadze could still see more usage than usual against Orlando since Myles Turner (ankle) is still out.
