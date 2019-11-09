Play

Bitadze (concussion) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Magic, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Bitadze needs to clear the league's concussion protocol before he can return. Myles Turner (ankle) is again questionable, so the Pacers could potentially remain very thin in their frontcourt. The big man's next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Thunder.

