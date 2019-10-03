Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Out for preseason opener
Bitadze will not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Kings due to a sprained right ankle.
Bitadze will be held out on what's likely a precautionary basis, so his NBA debut will be on hold. It's unclear if he'll have a realistic chance to play in Saturday's rematch in India.
