Bitadze suffered a Grade 2 sprain to his right ankle and will be out indefinitely to begin the regular season.

This is a tough setback for the second-year big man, who dealt with ankle issues throughout the preseason. Bitadze appeared in 54 games last season, averaging just 8.7 minutes per contest. He could eventually emerge as the Pacers' backup center, but if he misses considerable time to begin the year, it may be tough for him to hit the ground running. The Pacers will re-evaluate Bitadze in two weeks.