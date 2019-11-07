Bitadze is out for Friday's matchup against the Pistons due to a concussion.

Bitadze will enter the league's concussion protocol, so it's possible he misses multiple games. He's been playing well, averaging 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 assists across the past four games. The Pacers might have to turn to TJ Leaf, Doug McDermott and JaKarr Sampson for additional frontcourt depth, especially if Myles Turner (ankle) is ruled out.