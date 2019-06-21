Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Picked by Pacers at No. 18

Bitadze was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Out of the country of Georgia, Bitadze boasts the size and skill set of a modern NBA center with the ability to score inside and out. He also has shown the ability to be a strong interior defender and shot blocker, but lacks the verticality of some big men in the league. With Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis still on the roster, the Pacers already have quality depth at center, so Bitadze may not be in for too prominent of a role in his rookie season.