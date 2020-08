Bitadze put up three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one block in 11 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to the Suns.

Bitadze took to the court for the first time in Orlando but failed to have much of an impact. Despite flashes of upside this season, Bitadze is simply a situational player on most nights and can be left on the wire in the majority of fantasy formats.