Bitadze finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in eight minutes during Sunday's 117-89 loss to the Bucks.

Bitadze has been an afterthought in the rotation since coach Nate McMillan started heavily staggering the minutes of starting big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Unless Sabonis or Turner suffers an injury or McMillan opts to play the two together more often, Bitadze will likely continue to see limited action.