Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Plays little in loss
Bitadze (illness) played five minutes in Sunday's 139-129 loss to the Trail Blazers, contributing zero points and one assist.
Even though Bitadze was cleared to play and starting center Myels Turner was sidelined with an illness of his own, the rookie didn't see much use off the bench. Instead, coach Nate McMillan opted to shift power forward Domantas Sabonis over to center, with the 23-year-old logging 41 minutes en route to recording a triple-double. Bitadze could drop out of the rotation entirely if Turner is cleared to play in the Pacers' next game Wednesday versus the Bulls.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...