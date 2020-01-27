Bitadze (illness) played five minutes in Sunday's 139-129 loss to the Trail Blazers, contributing zero points and one assist.

Even though Bitadze was cleared to play and starting center Myels Turner was sidelined with an illness of his own, the rookie didn't see much use off the bench. Instead, coach Nate McMillan opted to shift power forward Domantas Sabonis over to center, with the 23-year-old logging 41 minutes en route to recording a triple-double. Bitadze could drop out of the rotation entirely if Turner is cleared to play in the Pacers' next game Wednesday versus the Bulls.