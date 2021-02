Bitadze generated 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks over 19 minutes in Friday's 114-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Bitadze played a season-high 19 minutes Friday, and he scored 10 points for the second time this year while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. The 21-year-old has been quite inconsistent since returning from an ankle injury, but he had an encouraging performance against New Orleans.