Bitadze has re-entered the Pacers' rotation in each of the past three games, averaging 2.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals in 7.3 minutes.

Bitadze isn't dramatically cutting into the workload of starter Myles Turner, but the second-year center is providing a glimpse of the intriguing fantasy profile he would offer if a larger role were to open up. He was particularly impressive in Monday's 121-106 loss to the Nuggets, racking up three blocks and two steals in only nine minutes. The 21-year-old is a name to continue tracking in dynasty leagues.