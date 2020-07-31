Bitadze (knee) is questionable for Saturday's opener against the 76ers.

Knee soreness has bothered Bitadze in the bubble, and he wasn't able to participate in any scrimmages. Despite previous reports from earlier this week stating that Bitadze could be out "a couple of weeks," it appears that timeline has been moved up, as it's possible he takes the court Saturday. His presence would be valuable since Domantas Sabonis (foot) is out.